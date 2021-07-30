MONDAY, AUG. 1
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 623839162. To join online, go to https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join, enter meeting code 623839162 and password clinton23.
TUESDAY, AUG. 2
City of Clinton Trails Advisory Committee, 4:15 p.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
Central DeWitt School Board, 11 a.m. via Zoom and at the Administration Center, 331 E. Eighth Street, DeWitt.
TUESDAY, AUG. 3
Civil Service Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
THURSDAY, AUG. 5
City of Clinton Advisory Appointments Committee, 9 a.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
