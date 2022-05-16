MAY 18

• Clinton County Development Association, 7:30 a.m. at the Wild Rose Casino.

MAY 19

• Clinton Human Rights Commission's 17th annual Human Rights Award ceremony, 4 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers. The community is invited to attend.

MAY 24

• Clinton City Council meeting, 5 p.m., followed by the council's committee of the whole meeting, at Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St.

JUNE 9

• Clinton Human Rights Commission, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall, first-floor conference room, 611 S. Third St.

