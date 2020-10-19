OCTOBER 20
• Advisory Appointment Committee, 9 a.m., Clinton City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
• Mississippi Bend Area Education Association, 4 p.m. To join via Zoom, go to https://mbaea.zoom.us/j/95105764582. To join via phone, call 1-312-626-6799 and enter meeting ID 951 0576 4582.
• Central DeWitt Community School District, 6 p.m., Administration Building and via Zoom.
OCTOBER 21
• City of Clinton Grant Committee, 2 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton. Due to COVID-19, access to the meeting will be restricted. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter ID 673 485 142#.
• River Bend CUSD #2, 6:30 p.m., Fulton High School, 1207 12th Street, Fulton.
• Clinton County Development Association Board, 7:30 a.m., Wild Rose Casino and Resort
• Clinton Zoning Board of Adjustment, 1 p.m., City Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
OCTOBER 22
• 2020 public forum portion of the Sports Complex Feasibility Study, 7-8:30 p.m., Eagle Point Lodge. To join by via Microsoft Teams or by phone, call 1-563-265-8337 and enter ID 967 627 222#.
• Clinton ADA Advisory Commission, 1 p.m., Clinton City Hall. Masks required.
OCTOBER 28
• Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall Chambers, 611 S. Third St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.