WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2
Clinton City Plan Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton, and via Microsoft Teams. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter ID 263 776 372#. Announce your name and home address when you join the conference call.
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4
Clinton Hometown Pride Committee, 10 a.m., Zoom ID 245 266 0901, password 916939.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 9
Clinton Tree Commission, noon. Due to COVID-19, access to the meeting will be restricted. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter conference ID 992 916 136#.
