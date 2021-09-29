FRIDAY, OCTOBER 1
Clinton Hometown Pride Committee, 10 a.m., Clinton Area Chamber of Commerce Conference Room, 721 S. Second St., Clinton.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 4
City of Clinton Civil Service Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
City of Clinton Trails Advisory Committee, 4:15 p.m., city council chamber, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9:15 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 7
City of Clinton, Civil Service Commission, 9 a.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 14
City of Clinton Capital Improvements Planning Committee, 2 p.m., Clinton City Hall council chambers.
