APRIL 4
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. The public can join the Zoom meeting by phone by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and entering the access code 9341856401. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: https://zoom.us/join Enter meeting Code: 9341856401 and then password clinton23.
APRIL 6
• Clinton City Plan Commission, 4 p.m., City Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St.
APRIL 7
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 1 p.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. The public may join the Zoom meeting by phone by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and entering the access code 9341856401. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: https://zoom.us/join Enter meeting Code: 9341856401 and then password clinton23.
• Clinton Human Rights Commission, 4 p.m., first-floor conference room, Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St. Join Zoom Meeting: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6402095817?pwd=Wjg2Q1RvMlF3OVU1Q0Q1ODN1cW11QT09
Meeting ID: 640 209 5817 Passcode: W7pvJ2
APRIL 12
• Clinton City Council, 5 p.m., Clinton City Hall. 611 S. Third St. The Committee of the Whole will meet immediately after the regular council meeting.
APRIL 19
• Clinton skate park meeting, 6 p.m. Ericksen Community Center, 1401 11th Ave. North, Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.