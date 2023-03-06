MARCH 7

• City of Clinton Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St.

MARCH 9

• City of Clinton Historic Preservation Commission, noon, Clinton County Historical Society Museum, 601 S. First St., Clinton.

• City of Clinton Human Rights Commission, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall, first floor conference room.

• Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency Board, 6:30 p.m., Clinton County Recycling Center, 4286 220th St., Clinton.

MARCH 14

• Clinton City Council regular meeting, 5 p.m., Clinton City Hall. The Committee of the Whole session will immediately follow.

MARCH 16

• Clinton Multiple Sclerosis Group, 6:30-8 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, Clinton.

MARCH 28

• Clinton City Council regular meeting, 5 p.m., Clinton City Hall. The Committee of the Whole session will immediately follow.

