MARCH 7
• City of Clinton Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St.
MARCH 9
• City of Clinton Historic Preservation Commission, noon, Clinton County Historical Society Museum, 601 S. First St., Clinton.
• City of Clinton Human Rights Commission, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall, first floor conference room.
• Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency Board, 6:30 p.m., Clinton County Recycling Center, 4286 220th St., Clinton.
MARCH 14
• Clinton City Council regular meeting, 5 p.m., Clinton City Hall. The Committee of the Whole session will immediately follow.
MARCH 16
• Clinton Multiple Sclerosis Group, 6:30-8 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, Clinton.
MARCH 28
• Clinton City Council regular meeting, 5 p.m., Clinton City Hall. The Committee of the Whole session will immediately follow.
