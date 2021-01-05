WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 6
Clinton City Plan Commission, 4 p.m., City Council Chamber, 611 S. Third St. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and use conference ID 263 776 372#. Announce your name and home address when you join the call.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 8
Clinton Hometown Pride Committee, 10 a.m., via Zoom, meeting ID 245 266 091, password 2zLFV9.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20
City of Clinton Grant Committee, 2 p.m., To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter conference ID 673 485 142.
