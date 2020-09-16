SEPTEMBER 23
• Advisory Appointments Committee, 9 a.m., Clinton City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St. in Clinton.
SEPTEMBER 24
• Human Rights Commission, 4 p.m., City Hall, 611 S. Third St. in Clinton. To join the Zoom meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84561309719?pwd=YlNzL2U5Sm0wQ3N5UURaRHNpMHVDdz09 and enter meeting ID 845 6130 9719 and passcode 913330.
• Clinton City Council oath of office ceremony, 5 p.m., Riverview Bandshell, Riverview Drive in Clinton.
