NOV. 9
Clinton City Council, 5 p.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
NOV. 10
City of Clinton Tree Commission, 9 a.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
City of Clinton Housing Board of Appeals, 4 p.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
Central Dewitt Community School Board, 6 p.m., middle school media center, 425 E. 11th St., DeWitt.
NOV. 11
Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency, 6:30 p.m., Clinton County Recycling Center, 4286 220th St., Clinton.
NOV. 17
City of Clinton Zoning Board of Adjustment, 1 p.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
