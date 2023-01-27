JAN. 30
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. The public may also join the meeting on Zoom by phone by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and entering the access code 9341856401. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: https://zoom.us/join Enter meeting Code: 9341856401 and then password clinton23.
FEB. 6
• City of Clinton Trails Advisory Committee, 4:15 p.m., Clinton City Council Chambers.
FEB. 14
• Clinton City Council regular meeting, 5 p.m., Clinton City Hall. The Committee of the Whole session will immediately follow.
FEB. 15
• Clinton County Development Association, 7:30 a.m., Wild Rose Casino and Resort.
FEB. 25
• Legislative Coffee, 9-10:30 a.m., Camanche City Hall, 818 Seventh Ave., or at 11 a.m. at the DeWitt Community Center, 512 10th St., DeWitt. Community members are invited to attend and join in the conversation with local legislators Sen. Chris Cournoyer, Rep. Norlin Mommsen and Rep. Tom Determann. Events will be moderated to ensure all in attendance will have time to ask their questions.
