TUESDAY, MAY 18
Central DeWitt School Board development session, 5:15 p.m.; regular meeting 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, MAY 20
Laureate Beta Gamma of Beta Sigma Phi, 11:30 a.m., the Clinton Women’s Club, 420 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
TUESDAY, MAY 25
Clinton Wa-tan-ye Club, 6 p.m., St. Mark’s Methodist Church, Camanche.
FRIDAY, MAY 28
Clinton Wa-tan-ye Club, noon, Corner Deli, 246 Fifth Ave. S., Clinton.
THURSDAY, JUNE 3
Clinton Women’s Club, 11 a.m., George Curtis Mansion, 420 Fifth Ave. S.
