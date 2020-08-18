WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19
Clinton County Development Association, 7:30 a.m., Wild Rose Casino and Resort.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, 1900 N. Third St. in Clinton.
Central DeWitt Community School District board meeting, 6 p.m., Administration center. Also available via Zoom.
THURSDAY, AUGUST 20
Clinton County Justice Coordinating Commission, 3:30 p.m., via Webex. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 126 717 3534. To join the meeting online, go to https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join and enter meeting code 126 717 3534 and password clinton23.
Clinton Historic Preservation Commission, 5 p.m., Lyons Cultural Center, 2811 N. Second St. in Clinton (the former St. Irenaeus). Park in back and use downstairs door. Masks and social distancing are required.
FRIDAY, AUGUST 21
Clinton Hometown Pride Committee, 10 a.m., Clinton Community School District administration center, 1401 12th Ave. N. Join the conference call by calling 563-265-8337. Conference ID is 704 428 058#.
Special meeting of the Clinton Airport Commission, 3 p.m., airport terminal. To join via Microsoft Teams Meeting, call 1-563-265-8337 and enter conference ID 534 384 574#.
MONDAY, AUGUST 24
Clinton Housing Board of Appeals, 10 a.m., City Hall Council Chambers.
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3
Human Rights Commission, Noon, Clinton City Hall, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.