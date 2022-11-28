NOV. 29
• Traffic Study Commission, 3 p.m., Clinton City Hall, council chambers, 611 S. Third St.
• The Clinton WaTanYe group will hold its monthly meeting at Sarah Harding in Clinton. Social time will be at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Representatives from Information Referral will speak to the group. Members are being asked to bring non-perishable goods to the meeting. Anyone interested in learning more about WaTanYe or to make a dinner reservation can call (563) 249-4795.
NOV. 30
• Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall, council chambers, 611 S. Third St.
• Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, 6 p.m., Ericksen Community Center, Clinton.
DEC. 6
• Iowa Utilities Board/Wolf Carbon Solutions US pipeline meeting, noon, Wild Rose Convention Center, 777 Wild Rose Drive, Clinton. The meeting is set to discuss Wolf’s proposal to build and operate a carbon capture pipeline system that will transport liquefied carbon dioxide from local facilities in eastern Iowa to an underground storage facility in Illinois.
DEC. 7
• The Windmill Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, invite the public to attend its first program of the 2022-2023 season. Pam Stock, who retired from Boone County Conservation District where she was the Heritage Gardener, special events coordinator and the volunteer coordinator, is the speaker. Doors open at 8:45 a.m. for coffee, tea, and mill treats. The program begins about 9:20. Programs are free and open to the public.
DEC. 13
• Clinton City Council regular meeting, 5 p.m., followed by Committee of the Whole session, Clinton City Hall, council chambers.
DEC. 19
• Clinton County Supervisor Vacancy Committee meeting, 1:30 p.m., Clinton County Administration Building.
