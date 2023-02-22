Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Rain and freezing rain this evening...then cloudy with a few rain showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain and freezing rain this evening...then cloudy with a few rain showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.