NOV. 15
Clinton Public Library Board of Trustees, 5:15 p.m., 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton, lower level meeting room. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter conference ID 190 208 721#.
NOV. 17
City of Clinton Zoning Board of Adjustment, 1 p.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
Clinton County Justice Coordinating Commission, 1:30 p.m., large conference room at Clinton County Law Center, 241 Seventh Ave. N. in Clinton. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 2552 333 7075. To join online, go to https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join, enter meeting code 2552 333 7075 and password clinton23.
