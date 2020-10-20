WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21
Clinton County Development Association Board, 7:30 a.m., Wild Rose Casino and Resort
Clinton Zoning Board of Adjustment, 1 p.m., City Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
City of Clinton Grant Committee, 2 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton. Due to COVID-19, access to the meeting will be restricted. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter ID 673 485 142#.
River Bend CUSD #2, 6:30 p.m., Fulton High School, 1207 12th St., Fulton.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22
Clinton ADA Advisory Commission, 1 p.m., Clinton City Hall. Masks required.
2020 public forum portion of the Sports Complex Feasibility Study, 7-8:30 p.m., Eagle Point Lodge. To join by via Microsoft Teams or by phone, call 1-563-265-8337 and enter ID 967 627 222#.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28
Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall Chambers, 611 S. Third St.
