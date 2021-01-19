WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20
City of Clinton Grant Committee, 2 p.m., To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter conference ID 673 485 142.
River Bend CUSD #2 school board, 6:30 p.m., Fulton High School, 1207 12th St. in Fulton, Illinois.
Central DeWitt Community School Board, 6 p.m., Administration Center, 331 E. Eighth St. in DeWitt.
City of Clinton Zoning Board of Adjustment, 1 p.m., City Hall council chambers.
Clinton County Development Association, 7:30 a.m., Wild Rose Casino & Resort.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 21
Clinton County Justice Coordinating Commission, 3:30 P.M., large conference room/EOC at Clinton County Law Center, 241 Seventh Ave. N. in Clinton. Face masks are required. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter the access code 126 868 1176. To join online, go to https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join, enter meeting code 126 868 1176 and password clinton23.
Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency, 6:30 p.m. Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency Recycling Center, 4286 220th St.
MONDAY, JANUARY 25
City of Clinton Civil Service Commission, 10 a.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St. in Clinton.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 27
City of Clinton Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall council chambers. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter passcode 200 095 091#.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.