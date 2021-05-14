MONDAY, MAY 17
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m. The public can join the meeting by phone by dialing 1-408-418-9388 and entering the access code 623839162. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join Enter meeting Code: 623839162 and then password clinton23.
TUESDAY, MAY 18
Clinton County Conservation, 6 p.m. The public may join the meeting by WebEx/phone by dialing 1-408-418-9388 and entering the access code 291895540. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join Enter meeting Code: 291 895 540 and then password clinton23.
Central DeWitt School Board development session, 5:15 p.m.; regular meeting 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 19
The River Bend C.U.S.D. #2 Board Citizen Advisory Committee, 3:30 p.m., at the Fulton High School Conference Room, 1207 12th St., Fulton, Illinois.
The River Bend C.U.S.D. #2 Board Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m. in the Fulton High School Conference Room, 1207 12th St., Fulton, Illinois.
THURSDAY, MAY 20
Laureate Beta Gamma of Beta Sigma Phi, 11:30 a.m., the Clinton Women’s Club, 420 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
TUESDAY, MAY 25
Clinton Wa-tan-ye Club, 6 p.m., St. Mark's Methodist Church, Camanche.
FRIDAY, MAY 28
Clinton Wa-tan-ye Club, noon, Corner Deli, 246 Fifth Ave. S., Clinton.
THURSDAY, JUNE 3
Clinton Women's Club, 11 a.m., George Curtis Mansion, 420 Fifth Ave. S.
