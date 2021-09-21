WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22
City of Clinton Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
River Bend C.U.S.D. #2 Board Finance Committee,5:30 p.m., Fulton High School conference room, 1207 12th Street, Fulton.
River Bend CUSD #2 School Board, 6:30, Fulton high School, 1207 12th St., Fulton.
Board of Directors of the Camanche Community School district, 5 p.m., Administrative Center, 702 13th Ave., Camanche.
