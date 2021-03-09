WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10
City of Clinton Tree Commission, noon. Due to COVID-19 access to the meeting will be restricted. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337, and enter conference ID 992 916 136#.
Central DeWitt Community School Board, 6 p.m.,Administration Center, 331 E. Eighth Street, DeWitt. A fiscal year 2020 audit begins at 5:15 p.m.
THURSDAY, MARCH 11
City of Clinton Historic Preservation Commission, 5:15 p.m., 601 S. Firsts St., Clinton. Masks and social distancing are required.
Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency, 6:30 p.m., Clinton County solid waste agency and recycling center, 4286 220th St., Clinton.
SATURDAY, MARCH 13
City of Clinton Civil Service Commission, noon, police department annex, 110 Fifth Ave. S., Clinton.
