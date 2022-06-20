JUNE 21
• Clinton County Conservation Board, 6 p.m., Grand Mound Conservation Office.
JUNE 22
• Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall Chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
• Clinton City Council city leadership goal-setting work session, 4:30–8 p.m., Clinton Community College Technical Center, 1951 Manufacturing Drive, Room 15.
JUNE 23
• Civil Service Commission Meeting, 9 a.m., Clinton City Hall Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
JUNE 24
• Clinton Advisory Appointments Committee meeting, 9 a.m., Clinton City Hall Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
JUNE 28
• Clinton City Council regular meeting, 5 p.m. Clinton City Hall Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton. The City Council's Committee of the Whole meeting will immediately follow.
JUNE 29
• Strategic Visioning Workshop for Downtown Clinton hosted by the Downtown Strategies team, 5-6:30 p.m., Clinton Police Department annex, 110 Fifth Ave. South, Clinton.
JULY 6
• City Plan Commission, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall, Council Chambers 611 S. Third St.
JULY 11
• Clinton School Board, 5:30 p.m., Clinton Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. North.
