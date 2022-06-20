JUNE 21

• Clinton County Conservation Board, 6 p.m., Grand Mound Conservation Office.

JUNE 22

• Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall Chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.

• Clinton City Council city leadership goal-setting work session, 4:30–8 p.m., Clinton Community College Technical Center, 1951 Manufacturing Drive, Room 15.

JUNE 23

• Civil Service Commission Meeting, 9 a.m., Clinton City Hall Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.

JUNE 24

• Clinton Advisory Appointments Committee meeting, 9 a.m., Clinton City Hall Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.

JUNE 28

• Clinton City Council regular meeting, 5 p.m. Clinton City Hall Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton. The City Council's Committee of the Whole meeting will immediately follow.

JUNE 29

• Strategic Visioning Workshop for Downtown Clinton hosted by the Downtown Strategies team, 5-6:30 p.m., Clinton Police Department annex, 110 Fifth Ave. South, Clinton.

JULY 6

• City Plan Commission, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall, Council Chambers 611 S. Third St.

JULY 11

• Clinton School Board, 5:30 p.m., Clinton Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. North.

