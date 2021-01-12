WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 13
City of Clinton Tree Commission, noon, City Hall council chambers. Due to COVID-19, access to the meeting will be restricted. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter conference ID 992 916 136#.
THURSDAY, JANUARY 14
City of Clinton Historic Preservation Commission Museum, 5 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society Museum, 601 S. First St., Clinton. Masks and social distancing required.
Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency, 6:30 p.m., Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency Clinton County Recycling Center, 4286 220th St.
City of Clinton Human Rights Commission, 4 p.m. City Hall first floor conference room. To join via Zoom, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89151498869pwd=UlVTOGFpYkdvOUp0WFNYNGo0UXFSZz09 and enter meeting ID 891 5149 8869 with passcode 440417.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20
City of Clinton Grant Committee, 2 p.m., To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter conference ID 673 485 142.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 27
City of Clinton Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall council chambers. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter passcode 200 095 091#.
