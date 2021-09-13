TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
Clinton City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall Council Chambers. To participate via conference call: 1-563-265-8337 and enter passcode 460975212.
Clinton County Communications Communications Commission, 1:30 p.m., Clinton County Sheriff’s Office large conference room, 241 Seventh Ave. N., Clinton.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
Clinton County Development Association Board meeting, 7:30 a.m., Wild Rose Resort and Casino.
City of Clinton Housing Board of Appeals, 4 p.m., city hall council chambers, second floor, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
Central DeWitt School Board, 6 p.m.
Clinton Community School District Improvement Advisory Committee, 4:15 p.m., Clinton School District Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. N.
City of Clinton Zoning Board of Adjustment, 1 p.m., city council chambers, 611 S.. Third St., Clinton.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22
City of Clinton Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.