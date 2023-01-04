JAN. 6
• City of Clinton Hometown Pride Committee Meeting, 11:30 a.m., Nora’s Café, Clinton.
JAN. 9
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. The public may also join the meeting on Zoom by phone by dialing 1-253-215-8782 and entering the access code 9341856401. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: meeting Code: 9341856401 and then password clinton23.
• Clinton School Board meeting, 5:30 p.m., Clinton Administration Building, 1401 12th Ave North.
JAN. 10
• Clinton City Council regular meeting, 5 p.m. Clinton City Hall, followed by the Committee of the Whole session.
JAN. 11
• Housing Board of Appeals, 4: p.m., Clinton City Hall Council Chambers.
JAN. 12
• Clinton Human Rights Commission, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall, first-floor conference room.
JAN. 17
JAN. 18
• Clinton County Development Association, 7:30 a.m. Wild Rose Casino and Resort, Clinton.
