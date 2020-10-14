THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15
Clinton County Justice Coordinating Commission, 3:30 p.m., via Webex. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 126 975 6760. To join online, go to https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join, enter meeting Code 126 975 6760 and password clinton23.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 19
Clinton Public Library Board of Trustees, 5:15 p.m. To join via conference call, call 1-563-265-8337 and enter ID 190 208 721#.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21
City of Clinton Grant Committee, 2 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton. Due to COVID-19, access to the meeting will be restricted. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter ID 673 485 142#.
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22
2020 public forum portion of the Sports Complex Feasibility Study, 7-8:30 p.m., Eagle Point Lodge. To join by via Microsoft Teams or by phone, call 1-563-265-8337 and enter ID 967 627 222#.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28
Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall Chambers, 611 S. Third St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.