FEB. 8

• Clinton City Council regular meeting, followed by the Committee of the Whole, 5 p.m., Clinton City Hall Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St.

FEB. 14

• Clinton School Board regular meeting, 5:30 p.m., Clinton Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. North.

FEB. 16

• Clinton County Development Association, 7:30 a.m., First Central State Bank, Lincoln Way location

MARCH 2

• City Plan Commission, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St.

