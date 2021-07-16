TUESDAY, JULY 20
– Clinton County Conservation Board meeting, 6 p.m. The public may join the meeting by WebEx/phone by dialing 1-408-418-9388 and entering the access code 291895540. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join Enter meeting Code: 291 895 540 and then password clinton23.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 21
– Clinton County Development Association Board meeting, 7:30 a.m., Wild Rose Casino and Resort
