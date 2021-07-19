TUESDAY, JULY 20
Clinton County Conservation Board meeting, 6 p.m. To join by WebEx/phone call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 291895540. To join online, visit https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join, enter meeting code 291 895 540 and password clinton23.
Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency Board of Directors, 4 p.m., 729 21st St., Bettendorf. To join via Zoom, go to https://mbaea.zoom.us/j/95105764582. To join by phone, call 1-312-626-6799 and enter ID 951 0576 4582.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 21
Clinton County Development Association Board meeting, 7:30 a.m., Wild Rose Casino and Resort
City of Clinton Zoning Board of Adjustment, 1 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
Central DeWitt Community School District Board of Education, 6 p.m.
River Bend CUSD #2 Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., River Bend District Office, 1110 Third St., Fulton.
TUESDAY, JULY 27
Friends of Rock Creek State Park, 6 p.m., Rock Creek State Park.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.