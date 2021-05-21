MONDAY, MAY 24

Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m. The public may join the meeting by phone by dialing 1-408-418-9388 and entering the access code 623839162. The public may also join at https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join Enter meeting Code: 623839162 and then password clinton23.

Clinton School Board, 5:30 p.m., at the Clinton Administration Center, 1401 12th Ave. North.

TUESDAY, MAY 25

Clinton Wa-tan-ye Club, 6 p.m., St. Mark’s Methodist Church, Camanche.

THURSDAY, MAY 27

Laureate Beta Gamma of Beta Sigma Phi, 11:30 a.m., the Clinton Women’s Club, 420 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.

THURSDAY, JUNE 3

Clinton Women’s Club, 11 a.m., George Curtis Mansion, 420 Fifth Ave. S.

Tags

Trending Video