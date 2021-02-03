THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 4
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, budget meeting, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 1269076273. To join online, go to https://clintoncountyiowa.my.webex.com/clintoncountyiowa.my/j.php?MTID=m84e72d62cb6dd fad2cfcb0ac718f7037 and enter meeting code 1269076273 and password clinton23.
Clinton City Council, special meeting, 2 p.m., city council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter code 460975212#.
Clinton County 911 Board, 6 p.m., 241 Seventh Avenue North, Clinton.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 10
City of Clinton Tree Commission, noon, city council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter conference ID 992 916 136#.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12
Clinton County SWCD public hearing, 7:30 a.m., via ZOOM. Go to https://us04web.zoom.us/j/72762060612?pwd=WWhRSllTSjNraCt0TFVmaUViUUhHUT09, enter meeting ID 727 6206 0612 and passcode 5gPc2J.
