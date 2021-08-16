TUESDAY, AUG. 17
Clinton County Conservation Board, 6 p.m., Conservation Office, 2308 255th St., Grand Mound. To join by WebEx, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter the access code 291895540. To join by internet, go to https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join, enter meeting code 291 895 540 and password clinton23.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 18
Clinton County Justice Coordinating Commission, 1:30 p.m., Clinton County Law Center, 241 Seventh Ave. N., Clinton, large conference room. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 182 145 8896. To join by internet, go to https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join and enter meeting code 182 145 8896 and password clinton23.
THURSDAY, AUG. 19
City of Clinton Human Rights Commission, 4 p.m. To join via Zoom, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81623875134?pwd=R1JEZm5LRTQ1bWdPM3FWSkhhRHJmZz09, enter meeting ID 816 2387 5134 and enter access code 238269.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 25
Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St. in Clinton.
