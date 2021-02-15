FEBRUARY 16
• Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency Board of Directors, 4 p.m. To join via Zoom, go to https://mbaea.zoom.us/j/95105764582. To join by phone, call 1-312-626-6799 and enter meeting ID 951 0576 4582.
FEBRUARY 17
• Clinton Zoning Board of Adjustment, 1 p.m., Clinton City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
• Clinton Grant Committee, 2 p.m., To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter code 673 485 142#.
• River Bend C.U.S.D. #2 Buildings and Grounds Committee, 3:30 p.m., Fulton High School conference room, 1207 12th St., Fulton, Illinois.
• Central DeWitt Community School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Administration Center, 331 E. Eighth Street, DeWitt. Zoom Link: https://cd-csd.zoom.us/j/85889818117?pwd=QVAvcDhpTXB0NElwWVYrbEcyT3poQT09, passcode: 385608.
• River Bend C.U.S.D. #2 Board of Education, 7 p.m., Fulton High School, 1207 12th St., Fulton, Illinois.
FEBRUARY 18
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 10 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 1821126822. To join online, visit https://clintoncountyiowa.my.webex.com/clintoncountyiowa.my/j.php?MTID=m8ec5a765
9405a59b3a273deef491f60d and enter meeting code 1821126822 and password clinton23.
FEBRUARY 19
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 1829385146. To join online, visit https://clintoncountyiowa.my.webex.com/clintoncountyiowa.my/j.php?MTID=m8ec5a7659
405a 59b3a273deef491f60d and enter meeting code 1821126822 and password clinton23.
