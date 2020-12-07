TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8
River Bend C.U.S.D. #2 Policy Committee, 9 a.m., River Bend District Office, 1110 3rd Street, Fulton, Illinois.
Clinton City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton. To participate by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter passcode 460975212#.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 9
Clinton Tree Commission, noon. Due to COVID-19 access to the meeting will be restricted. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter conference ID 992 916 136#.
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10
Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency, 6:30 p.m. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 294038890. To join online, go to https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join and enter meeting code 294038890 and password clinton23.
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 16
Clinton Grant Committee, 2 p.m. Due to COVID-19, access to the meeting will be restricted. Call 563-265-8337 and use conference ID 673 485 142# to attend.
