FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 19
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 8:30 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 1829385146. To join online, visit https://clintoncountyiowa.my.webex.com/clintoncountyiowa.my/j.php?MTID=m8ec5a7659405a 59b3a273deef491f60d and enter meeting code 1821126822 and password clinton23.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 22
Clinton Airport Commission, 3 p.m., airport terminal. To join via Microsoft Teams Meeting, call 1-563-265-8337 and enter conference ID 456 974 545#.
