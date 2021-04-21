THURSDAY, APRIL 22
City of Clinton Human Rights Commission, 12:30 p.m. virtual meeting only. https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85043451377pwd=ZW55NjFCVzRTa1YvSUFuMW9wc0Fzdz09. Meeting ID is 850 4345 1377. Passcode is 359026.
MONDAY, APRIL 26
City of Clinton Civil Service Commission, 9 a.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
TUESDAY, APRIL 27
Friends of Rock Creek, 6 p.m., Rock Creek and Zoom. Call or text 563-212-0955 for help accessing the meeting.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28
City of Clinton Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
