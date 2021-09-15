MONDAY, SEPT. 20
Clinton Public Library Board of Trustees, 5:15 p.m., 306 Eighth Ave. S., lower level.
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 22
City of Clinton Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
Marijo Krogman, 86, Clinton, died Sunday, September 12th. Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM Saturday, September 18th at Prince of Peace. Visitation from 9:00 AM until the time of the Mass Saturday. Pape Funeral Home is assisting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.