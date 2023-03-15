MARCH 16
• Clinton Multiple Sclerosis Group, 6:30- 8 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, Clinton.
MARCH 20
• The Clinton County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. at the Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. The public can join the meeting on Zoom by entering the access code 9341856401.
MARCH 21
• The Iowa Initiative for Sustainable Communities student team for the Liberty Square Master Plan invites residents of Clinton and neighboring communities to attend an interactive event about the future development of Liberty Square. The event will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Ericksen Community Center, 1401 11th Ave. North, Clinton. Light refreshments will be provided.
MARCH 25
• Legislative Coffee, 9-10 a.m., Camanche City Hall, 818 Seventh Ave., or at 11 a.m. at the DeWitt Community Center, 512 10th St., DeWitt. Community members are invited to attend and join in the conversation with local legislators Sen. Chris Cournoyer, Rep. Norlin Mommsen and Rep. Tom Determann. Events will be moderated to ensure all in attendance will have time to ask their questions.
MARCH 28
• Clinton City Council regular meeting, 5 p.m., Clinton City Hall. The Committee of the Whole session will immediately follow.
