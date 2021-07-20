WEDNESDAY, JULY 21
Clinton County Development Association Board meeting, 7:30 a.m., Wild Rose Casino and Resort
City of Clinton Zoning Board of Adjustment, 1 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
Central DeWitt Community School District Board of Education, 6 p.m.
River Bend CUSD #2 Board of Education, 6:30 p.m., River Bend District Office, 1110 Third St., Fulton.
THURSDAY, JULY 22
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 10 a.m., Clinton County Fairgrounds; 328 E. 8th St.; South Room of the Auditorium; DeWitt.
TUESDAY, JULY 27
Friends of Rock Creek State Park, 6 p.m., Rock Creek State Park.
