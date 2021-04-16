MONDAY, APRIL 19
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388, enter access code 623839162. To join online, visit https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join, enter meeting code 623839162 and password clinton23.
Clinton Public Library Board of Trustee, 5:15 p.m., 306 Eighth Ave. S., lower Level Meeting Room. To join by phone, call +1 563-265-8337 and enter conference ID 190 208 721#.
Board of Directors of the Camanche Community School District, 7:30 p.m., Administrative Center, 702 13th Avenue, Camanche. To be included via electronic means, contact Tom Parker at tparker@camanchecsd.org to make arrangements.
TUESDAY, APRIL 20
Clinton County Conservation Board, 6 p.m., Rock Creek Eco Center, 3942 291st St. Camanche. The public may join the meeting by WebEx/phone by dialing 1-408-418-9388 and entering the access code 291895540. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join Enter meeting Code: 291 895 540 and then password clinton23.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21
Clinton County Development Association Board meeting, 7:30 a.m., Wild Rose Casino and Resort
City of Clinton Zoning Board of Adjustment, 1 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third Street in Clinton.
Central DeWitt Community School District Board of Education, 6 p.m.
THURSDAY, APRIL 22
City of Clinton Human Rights Commission, 12:30 p.m., City Hall, 611 S. Third St., first-floor conference room. To join via Zoom, to to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85043451377?pwd=ZW55NjFCVzRTa1YvSUFuMW9wc0Fzdz09 and enter meeting ID 850 4345 1377 and passcode 359026.
MONDAY, APRIL 26
Civil Service Commission, 9 p.m., City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
