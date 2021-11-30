DEC. 3
— Clinton Hometown Pride Committee Meeting, 11:30 a.m., in-person meeting at Rastrelli’s Restaurant, 238 Main Ave. Lunch is optional
DEC. 6
— Eastern Iowa Community Colleges Information Technology virtual information session. Eastern Iowa Community Colleges invites anyone interested in this field to learn more about the college’s programs and IT careers at 6 p.m., online via Zoom. To join the session, visit eicc.edu/itinfo and click on the link during the designated day and time. For more information, visit eicc.edu/itinfo or call 1-888-336-3907, email eiccinfo@eicc.edu
DEC. 13
— Central DeWitt School Board meeting, 5 p.m. at the Administration Center.
JAN. 12
— Clinton Human Rights Commission, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall, first-floor conference room. Join by Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89435339758?pwd=bUJycXFUTjNBcG9NRmg0SlhSeUZiZz09
Meeting ID: 894 3533 9758
Passcode: 471192
