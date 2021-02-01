TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 2
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, budget meeting, 1 p.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 1269076273. To join online, go to https://clintoncountyiowa.my.webex.com/clintoncountyiowa.my/j.php?MTID=m84e72d62cb6dd fad2cfcb0ac718f7037 and enter meeting code 1269076273 and password clinton23.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 3
City of Clinton Plan Commission, 4 p.m., city council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton. Residents may join via Microsoft Teams or by calling 563-265-8337 and entering ID 263 776 372#. Announce your name and home address when you join the conference call.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, budget meeting, 1 p.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 1269076273. To join online, go to https://clintoncountyiowa.my.webex.com/clintoncountyiowa.my/j.php?MTID=m84e72d62cb6dd fad2cfcb0ac718f7037 and enter meeting code 1269076273 and password clinton23.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 4
Clinton City Council, special meeting, 2 p.m., city council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter code 460975212#.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, budget meeting, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 1269076273. To join online, go to https://clintoncountyiowa.my.webex.com/clintoncountyiowa.my/j.php?MTID=m84e72d62cb6dd fad2cfcb0ac718f7037 and enter meeting code 1269076273 and password clinton23.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 10
City of Clinton Tree Commission, noon, city council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter conference ID 992 916 136#.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12
Clinton County SWCD public hearing, 7:30 a.m., via ZOOM. Go to https://us04web.zoom.us/j/72762060612?pwd=WWhRSllTSjNraCt0TFVmaUViUUhHUT09, enter meeting ID 727 6206 0612 and passcode 5gPc2J.
