AUG. 17
• Clinton County Development Association Board, 7:30 a.m. Wild Rose Casino and Resort, Clinton.
• Central DeWitt Community School Board Regular Meeting, 6 p.m., Middle School Media Center, 425 E. 11th Street, DeWitt.
AUG. 18
• Clinton County Board of Health, 7:30 a.m, Clinton County Satellite Office - DeWitt, large conference room. To join the meeting via telephone, dial 1-312-626-6799 and enter the access code 936 631 3749, passcode xD5tyZ . The public may also join through the internet with this web address: https://clintoncounty-ia-gov.zoom.us/j/9366313749?pwd=SEIvajFJV01sdDM4UWxQZit1R1NKUT09
Enter meeting code 936 631 3749: password xD5tyZ .
• Special Clinton City Council meeting, 4 p.m., Clinton City Hall Council Chambers.
• Multiple Sclerosis support group, 6 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 439 Third Ave. South, Clinton.
AUG. 22
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building.
• The DeWitt Town and Country Garden Club will meet at Lincoln Park, in downtown DeWitt, at 9:45 a.m. to travel to Delwood Flowers, owned and operated by Joshua Bauer. He will give a presentation on his business and a yard tour. Lunch and a meeting will follow at Buzzy’s in Welton. If interested in attending, or have questions, call club president Janis Harbison, at (563) 210-2085.
• Special Clinton City Council meeting, 5 p.m., Clinton City Hall Council Chambers.
AUG. 23
• Clinton City Council meeting, special meeting and committee of the whole session.
AUG. 29
• Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building.
AUG. 30
• The Iowa Utilities Board has scheduled six public informational meetings requested by Wolf Carbon Solutions, which includes a virtual meeting option. The meetings are to discuss Wolf’s proposal to build and operate a carbon capture pipeline system that will transport liquefied carbon dioxide from local facilities in eastern Iowa to an underground storage facility in Illinois. In Clinton County, the pipeline will connect with ADM in Clinton and head south around Camanche before entering Scott County and crossing the Mississippi River north of LeClaire. The meeting will take place at the Wild Rose Convention Center at 6 p.m.
• The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is holding an open house from 3-7 p.m. at the Goose Lake Community Center, 1 School Lane, in Goose Lake, to discuss the habitat management, recreation use, forest plans, wildlife populations and other topics of interest for the Goose Lake Wildlife Area.This will be a come-and-go open house format with staff from various programs on hand to answer questions. If you have special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments, please contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.
