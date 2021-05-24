TUESDAY, MAY 25
Clinton City Council, 5 p.m., City Hall council chambers. To participate via phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter passcode 460975212#.
Clinton Wa-tan-ye Club, 6 p.m., St. Mark's Methodist Church, Camanche.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 26
City of Clinton Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., City Hall council chambers.
THURSDAY, MAY 27
Laureate Beta Gamma of Beta Sigma Phi, 11:30 a.m., the Clinton Women’s Club, 420 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
THURSDAY, JUNE 3
Clinton Women's Club, 11 a.m., George Curtis Mansion, 420 Fifth Ave. S.
