THURSDAY, JANUARY 7
Clinton County 911 Board, 6 p.m., Clinton County Sheriff’s Office large meeting room. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 126 290 4688. To join online, go to https://clintoncountyiowa.my.webex.com/clintoncountyiowa.my/j.php?MTID=m9d861d08de082ce8e564d89c2f91a0f6 and enter meeting code 126 290 4688 and password clinton23.
FRIDAY, JANUARY 8
Clinton Hometown Pride Committee, 10 a.m., via Zoom, meeting ID 245 266 091, password 2zLFV9.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 13
City of Clinton Tree Commission, noon, City Hall council chambers. Due to COVID-19, access to the meeting will be restricted. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter conference ID 992 916 136#.
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 20
City of Clinton Grant Committee, 2 p.m., To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter conference ID 673 485 142.
