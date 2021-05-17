TUESDAY, MAY 18
Central DeWitt School Board development session, 5:15 p.m.; regular meeting 6 p.m.
City of Clinton Traffic Study Commission, 4:45 p.m., Clinton City Council Chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
Clinton County Conservation Board, 6 p.m., Conservation Office, 2308 255th St. Grand Mound.
Clinton Wa-tan-ye Club, noon, Corner Deli, 246 Fifth Ave. S., Clinton.
WEDNESDAY, MAY 19
Clinton County Development Association Board of Directors, 7:30 a.m., Wild Rose Casino and Resort.
River Bend C.U.S.D. #2 Board Finance Committee, 5:30 p.m., Fulton High School conference room, 1207 12th Street, Fulton, Illinois.
River Bend C.U.S.D. #2 Board Citizen Advisory Committee, 3:30 P.M., Fulton High School conference room, 1207 12th Street, Fulton, Illinois.
River Bend C.U.S.D. #2 school board, 6:30 p.m., Fulton High School, 1207 12th St., Fulton, Illinois.
Northeast Community School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Northeast Elementary Library.
TUESDAY, MAY 25
Clinton Wa-tan-ye Club, 6 p.m., St. Mark’s Methodist Church, Camanche.
THURSDAY, MAY 27
Laureate Beta Gamma of Beta Sigma Phi, 11:30 a.m., the Clinton Women’s Club, 420 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
THURSDAY, JUNE 3
Clinton Women’s Club, 11 a.m., George Curtis Mansion, 420 Fifth Ave. S.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.