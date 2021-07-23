TUESDAY, JULY 27
Friends of Rock Creek State Park, 6 p.m., Rock Creek State Park.
CLINTON [mdash] Betty Ann Nissen, 86, of Clinton, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Eagle Point Nursing Home, Clinton. Per Betty's wishes, there will be no services or visitation. Cremation will take place at Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be expr…
Betty Ann Nissen, 86, of Clinton, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Eagle Point Nursing Home, Clinton. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.