MONDAY, FEBRUARY 15
Eastern Iowa Community Colleges Board of Directors, 7 p.m., via Zoom, www.eicc.edu/boardzoom.
Clinton County Board of Supervisors, 9 a.m., Clinton County Administration Building, Conference Room B, 1900 N. Third St., Clinton, IA. To join by phone, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 623839162. To join online, visit https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join and enter meeting code 623839162 and password clinton23.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16
Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency Board of Directors, 4 p.m. To join via Zoom, go to https://mbaea.zoom.us/j/95105764582. To join by phone, call 1-312-626-6799 and enter meeting ID 951 0576 4582.
The Clinton County Conservation Board will meet at 6 p.m. at the Rock Creek Eco Center, 3942 291st St., Camanche. The public may join the meeting by WebEx/phone by dialing 1-408-418-9388 and entering the access code 291895540. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join Enter meeting Code: 291895540 and then password clinton23.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17
Clinton Zoning Board of Adjustment, 1 p.m., Clinton City Hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
Clinton Grant Committee, 2 p.m., To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter code 673 485 142#.
Central DeWitt Community School District Board of Education, 6 p.m., Administration Center, 331 E. Eighth Street, DeWitt. Zoom Link: https://cd-csd.zoom.us/j/85889818117?pwd=QVAvcDhpTXB0NElwWVYrbEcyT3poQT09, passcode: 385608.
The River Bend School Board will meet at 7 p.m. at Fulton High School, 1207 12th St., Fulton, Illinois.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.