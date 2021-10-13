THURSDAY, OCTOBER 14
City of Clinton Capital Improvements Planning Committee, 2 p.m., Clinton City Hall council chambers.
Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency, 6:30 p.m., Clinton County Recycling Center, 4286 220th St., Clinton.
City of Clinton Historic Preservation Commission, 5:15 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society Museum, 601 S. First St., Clinton.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 18
Clinton Public Library Board of Trustees, 5:15 p.m., 306 Eighth Ave. S., lower-level meeting room. To join by phone, call 563-265-8337 and enter conference ID 190 208 721 #.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23
City of Clinton Civil Service Commission, noon, Clinton Police Dept., 113 Sixth Ave. S., Clinton.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 25
City of Clinton Civil Service Commission, 9 a.m., city hall council chamber, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 27
City of Clinton Neighborhood Improvement Committee, 4 p.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
