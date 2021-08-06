MONDAY, AUG. 9
Camanche School Board, 5 p.m., Administrative Center, 702 13th Ave., Camanche.
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 11
City of Clinton Tree Commission, 9 a.m., city hall council chambers, 611 S. Third St. in Clinton. To join via Microsoft Teams or conference call, call 563-265-8337 and enter Conference ID 992 916 136#.
SATURDAY, AUG. 14
City of Clinton Civil Service Commission, 10:30 a.m., city hall first-floor conference room, 611 S. Third St., Clinton.
